Apple CEO Tim Cook To Testify Alongside Epic's Sweeney In 'Fortnite' Trial

The courtroom drama between Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Epic Games over the latter’s "Fortnite" game promises to be a star-studded affair.

What Happened: Top executives from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant and Epic are expected to testify in-person, CNN reported Sunday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, software engineering chief Craig Federighi and Apple Fellow Phil Schiller are prospective witnesses, according to a court filing seen by CNN.

Epic will reportedly call its founder and CEO Tim Sweeney and other top executives to stand witness.

“Our senior executives look forward to sharing with the court the very positive impact the App Store has had on innovation, economies across the world and the customer experience over the last 12 years,” Apple said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

Why It Matters: Last August, Apple and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) were taken to court by Epic after its Fortnite game was removed from the app stores run by the two companies.

The removal came after Epic tried to bypass a cut charged on in-game purchases by the tech giants.

Apple too countersued Epic and called the latter’s lawsuit as “nothing more than a basic disagreement over money.”

Cupertino has since then slashed its App Store fee to 15% for small businesses earning up to $1 million per year. A move that was replicated by Google last week.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.45% lower at $119.99 on Friday.

