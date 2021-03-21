 Skip to main content

Nio Signs Pact With Infrastructure Firm For Battery-Swap Stations In Beijing: What You Need to Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
NIO Limited (NASDAQ: NIO) has signed an agreement with a government infrastructure firm to build battery-swap stations, according to CnEVPost.

What Happened: Nio Power Beijing, a subsidiary of Nio, signed a five-year agreement with state-owned Beijing Shoufa Industrial and Trading Co to put battery-swap stations along the Beijing Capital Ring Expressway, the report said.

The companies are working to promote the use of new energy vehicles and improve the experience of high-speed travel for Beijing residents.

Why It's Important: Nio has emphasized its battery swapping technology lately. At its Nio Day event in early January, the company launched the Power Swap Station 2.0, which will increase capacity to 312 swaps per day.

The new swap station is designed so that users can start a self-service swap with one tap on the center display without getting out of the vehicle.

The company aims to have 500 stations in operation nationwide by the end of this year.

It is also speculated that Nio and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) are in exploratory talks to set up battery swap stations at Sinopec's gas filling stations. An announcement in this regard could come as early as mid-April, reports suggested.

Nio has also pioneered the concept of battery-as-a-service that would allow users to rent a battery instead of purchasing one, helping to trim the cost for EV owners.

Photo of Beijing's 2nd Ring Road courtesy Gary Anglebrandt.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Autonomous Driving battery as a service Beijing China electric vehicles

