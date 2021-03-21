 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Xpeng, GE, Tesla Or Apple?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2021 11:36am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock In Xpeng, GE, Tesla Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Xpeng, GE, Tesla and Apple.

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares were trading higher Friday after the electric vehicle maker showcased its latest autonomous vehicle technology.

Xpeng kicked off an autonomous driving expedition Friday with a fleet of XPeng P7s, covering a total distance of 3,675 km across six provinces in China. The P7 is a midsize sedan that started deliveries in June 2020.

Among the highlights, the expedition will demonstrate Xpeng's Navigation Guided Pilot in complex driving scenarios on China's highways. 

General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) this week told investors more debt reduction is on the way and offered clarity on the company’s plans to manage and reduce debt by 2023.

The U.S. industrial conglomerate last week reiterated its 2021 forecast and announced a deal to sell its jet-leasing business to Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE: AER) as part of ongoing efforts to pare its debt. Shares however fell in reaction as investors remained unconvinced by the turnaround efforts. Here's more on that story.

Ark Funds CEO and Co-Founder Cathie Wood earlier this month on Benzinga's "Raz Report" promised a new price target was coming on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Ark. On Friday, she delivered, setting a target of $3,000. Read More

Apple could have to pay $308.5 million after a federal jury in Marshall, Texas, on Friday ruled that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) infringed on a patent related to Personalized Media Communications LLC’s digital rights management. Read More

Photo courtesy: Jengtingchen via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ARK Autonomous Driving Cathie Wood China electric vehicles P7News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

