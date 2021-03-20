 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Ordered To Pay $308.5 Million In Patent Infringement Case
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Ordered To Pay $308.5 Million In Patent Infringement Case

Apple could have to pay $308.5 million for infringing a digital rights management patent. 

What Happened: A federal jury in Marshall, Texas, on Friday ruled that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) infringed a patent related to Personalized Media Communications LLC’s (PMC) digital rights management, and said Apple must pay $308.5 million to PMC, Reuters has reported.  

The jurors also asked Apple to pay a running royalty to PMC. Sugarland, Texas-based PMC says Apple owes $240 million in royalties. 

According to Reuters, Apple is dissatisfied with the verdict and will appeal. 

“Cases like this, brought by companies that don’t make or sell any products, stifle innovation and ultimately harm consumers,” Apple said. 

Why It Matters: PMC sued Apple in 2015, alleging that its iTunes service infringed seven of its patents. Apple challenged the case at the patent office, and in 2020 an appeals court reversed the decision. 

PMC also has infringement cases against other companies, including Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Analyst Perspective: Walmart Vs. Target Vs. Amazon In Grocery Wars
The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.
India's Antitrust Body Uses Reuters' Evidence In Amazon Probe: Reuters
What's Happening With Facebook Stock Today?
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
The State Of Streaming In 2021: A Fight For Content And Eyeballs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: intellectual property iTunes PatentsNews Legal Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com