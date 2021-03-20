Family Of Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Says Death Was Result Of Suicide

The family of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) founder and CEO Kent Taylor said his death was the result of suicide.

What Happened: Taylor's family has issued a statement confirming this, according to local radio station WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, where Texas Roadhouse is based. The family said Taylor had fought through a case of COVID-19 but then suffered symptoms afterward, including severe tinnitus.

Police said Taylor's body was in a field on his property. WDRB reported that an autopsy still needs to be completed before an official cause of death is released.

News of his death first came out on Friday.

What's Next: Taylor founded the business in 1993 and followed a classic entrepreneurial uphill battle to make it a success.

The company said its President Jerry Morgan will immediately take over the CEO role. Morgan has been with the company since 1997 and was already included in the company's succession planning.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse ended down slightly on Friday at $95.71, a drop of 0.48% on the day.

Photo by Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia.