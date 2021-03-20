 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Family Of Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Says Death Was Result Of Suicide
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
March 20, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Family Of Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Says Death Was Result Of Suicide

The family of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) founder and CEO Kent Taylor said his death was the result of suicide.

What Happened: Taylor's family has issued a statement confirming this, according to local radio station WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, where Texas Roadhouse is based. The family said Taylor had fought through a case of COVID-19 but then suffered symptoms afterward, including severe tinnitus.

Police said Taylor's body was in a field on his property. WDRB reported that an autopsy still needs to be completed before an official cause of death is released.

News of his death first came out on Friday.

What's Next: Taylor founded the business in 1993 and followed a classic entrepreneurial uphill battle to make it a success.

The company said its President Jerry Morgan will immediately take over the CEO role. Morgan has been with the company since 1997 and was already included in the company's succession planning.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse ended down slightly on Friday at $95.71, a drop of 0.48% on the day.

Photo by Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Founder, CEO Kent Taylor Dies
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Price Over Earnings Overview: Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com