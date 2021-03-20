 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Adidas, Peloton, Boeing, Carnival Or Alibaba?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2021 11:44am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Adidas, Peloton, Boeing, Carnival and Alibaba.

Adidas ADR (NASDAQ: ADDYY) announced this week a new partnership with fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) to create an exclusive apparel line.

Adidas said that its partnership with Peloton will begin with the "adidas x Peloton SS21" collection, a line of performance wear and lifestyle pieces. The collection was made in collaboration with Peloton’s cycling instructors Ally Love, Robin Arzón and Cody Rigsby.

Further Reading: Famed investor in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Keith Gill — also known as Roaring Kitty — is more like Warren Buffett than most people might think. Here’s Why.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) with a Positive rating and raised the price target from $250 to $300.

UBS analyst Robin Farley upgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $42. Farley also maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) with a Buy and raised the price target from $79 to $116.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $326 to $330.

Photo by fauxels from Pexels.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

