The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.

Thanks in large part to Mark Zuckerberg, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) traded as high as $314.73 Friday before ending the day at $313.14. More on Zuckerberg later.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) traded slightly lower and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) slightly higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will not extend loosened capital requirements for banks. A rise in yields, which hit a 14-month high of around 1.75%, has also continued to pressure stocks, especially those in growth sectors such as tech.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the leaders for the QQQ were Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES).

Facebook shares were trading higher, as strength has been attributed to comments from Zuckerberg saying the wave of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes could actually be beneficial for the social media giant.

After having bitterly criticized Apple’s upcoming privacy updates to its iOS 14 operating system for months, Zuckerberg said his social media company will be “in a good position” when Apple enforces the rules. Read More

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) were among the top losers in the QQQ index Friday.

Elsewhere On The Street