Why Shares Of Xpeng Are Popping Off Friday Afternoon

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading higher after the electric vehicle maker kicked off a showcase for its autonomous vehicle technology Friday.

Xpeng kicked off the autonomous driving expedition with a fleet of XPeng P7s, covering a total distance of 3,675 km across six provinces in China. The P7 is a mid-size that started deliveries in June 2020.

Among the highlights of the showcase, the expedition will demonstrate the capability of Navigation Guided Pilot, a full-stack in-house developed autonomous driving solution by XPeng, in complex driving scenarios on China's highways.

According to Xpeng, this showcase will be the longest autonomous driving expedition by mass-produced vehicles in China.

Xpeng is trading higher and near session highs by 6.63% at $37.32 at the last check.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.