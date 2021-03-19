Outages Disrupt Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger

It’s been a chaotic Friday for the Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) technical support workforce as outages have been reported on the company’s Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger platforms.

What Went Wrong? The issues seem to have started around 1 p.m. EDT when users trying to send messages via WhatsApp and Messenger found their communications efforts being stymied. The Instagram app was unable to display new posts, with error messages popping up instead.

According to a report on The Verge, there were more than 119,000 users reporting issues with Instagram on the DownDetector website that monitors online disruptions, while more than 25,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp and more than 5,000 had difficulties with Facebook Messenger. The Facebook site itself appears to have been spared from the problems.

The issues were resolved at around 2:45 p.m. according to Facebook's platform status page.

What Happens Now? Facebook acknowledged the problem on the Twitter page for Facebook Gaming.

"There are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams," said the tweet. "Multiple teams are working on it, and we'll update you when we can."

In the interim, however, users on Twitter flooded that site with quickie memes that poked fun at Mark Zuckerberg’s problem-plagued digital empire.