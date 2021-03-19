Twitter Has Not Responded To Russia's Request: Reuters
Russia’s communications watchdog stated Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is yet to respond to its request to remove banned content despite suspension threats, Reuters reports based on the Interfax news agency.
- Recently, Russia had threatened Twitter with suspension within a month for non-compliance with taking down content.
- Twitter expressed concerns regarding the Russian action’s impact on free speech and denied allegations over the promotion of illegal behavior by its platform leading to a possible ban by the Russian authorities.
- Reportedly, Moscow slowed down Twitter’s speed inside Russia in retaliation to the failure to remove a specific list of banned content threatening a possible suspension of services in the country.
- Russian authorities indicted five social media platforms, including Twitter, Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Google, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), TikTok, and Telegram for non-removal of banned content provoking children participation in illegal protests based on a Moscow court ruling.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.61% at $66.31 on the last check Friday.
