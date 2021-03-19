30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares jumped 44.8% to $7.70 after the company announced its Rubraca significantly improves PFS versus chemotherapy in patients with later-line ovarian cancer associated with a BRCA mutation.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares climbed 42.3% to $2.39 after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares climbed 38.2% to $12.12. ZK International recently announced its subsidiary, xSigma, entered into the NFT market with the launch of its "NFT" platform on Ethereum and Polkadot blockchains.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 30.8% to $2.3550 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $6 price target. The company’s CEO Peter Hoang reported purchase of 142,857 shares, while Director John Wilson also reported purchase of 1,714,285 shares in Form 4 filing.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) gained 23.4% to $5.60 after climbing over 6% on Thursday.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) gained 17% to $4.74.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 15.1% to $7.49 after dipping over 22% on Thursday.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 13.4% to $9.24 after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) gained 13.1% to $20.29.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCHC) surged 12.6% to $4.20.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) jumped 12% to $2.9221.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) jumped 11% to $3.03. Hall of Fame Resorts responded to trader speculation that company’s stock is play on non-fungible tokens, tells Benzinga, 'We are aware of the
- NFTs and working to understand them better.'
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) gained 11% to $13.40.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) rose 10% to $11.18 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 8% to $13.35. Taoping recently highlighted the launch of digital culture business division that covers the company’s new media and education business.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) rose 5.8% to $278.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong FY21 EPS guidance.
Losers
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) dipped 63.6% to $1.8993 after the biopharmaceutical company said its lead drug candidate Tilsotolimod failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial for anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma. JP Morgan and HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) fell 23% to $3.93 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of units at $4.50 per unit.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 15.2% to $4.56 after reporting Q4 results.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares fell 14.3% to $8.06 after climbing more than 73% on Thursday.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) dropped 12.2% to $4.39. PainReform recently issued year-end business update.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 10% to $12.21 following Q4 results.
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) declined 9.7% to $34.90. Praxis Precision Medicine recently reported a Q4 loss of $0.87 per share.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NYSE: ROAD) fell 9.3% to $29.69as the company reported a 2 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) dipped 9.2% to $2.96.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 8.7% to $11.96. WISeKey shares jumped 64% on Thursday after the company announced NFTs for digital identity verification of valuable objects and proof of ownership of digital and tangible assets.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) fell 8.5% to $24.47 after the company priced its previously announced secondary offering of 32 million shares at $24 per share.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) dropped 7.6% to $3.40 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 7.4% to $3.61 after the company reported a FY20 loss.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) fell 3.5% to $138.19. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also announced plans to resume buyback plan in Q4'21.
