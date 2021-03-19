Microsoft Adds New Vaccine Management Tools To Amend Past Loopholes: Bloomberg
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched a new technology to drive government and health care organizations’ vaccine management systems to fix the company’s initial custom-built program deficiencies, Bloomberg reports.
- The Microsoft Vaccine Management product features and new apps aim to improve and fix the glitches during the Vaccination Registration and Application System in New Jersey and Washington D.C.
- It used health care standards for quicker data export to electronic medical records. The software also addressed other issues, including user pre-registration before the COVID-19 vaccine appointment and proactive handling of demand spikes.
- Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) tried to exploit the opportunity by providing a free replacement for Microsoft vaccine cloud software based on their tweet to government officials.
- Last month, Microsoft faced three consecutive days of problems with the District of Columbia’s online vaccination registration due to a demand spike leading to a public uproar. The vaccine registration resumed on a smoother note from the following week after Microsoft’s admittance of its shortcomings and assurance towards a resolution.
- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy criticized significant glitches in the state’s Microsoft-built vaccination scheduling system. Iowa backed out of Microsoft’s contract within a week of its announcement.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.36% at $231.55 on the last check Friday.
