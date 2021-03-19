 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Adds New Vaccine Management Tools To Amend Past Loopholes: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Share:

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched a new technology to drive government and health care organizations’ vaccine management systems to fix the company’s initial custom-built program deficiencies, Bloomberg reports.

  • The Microsoft Vaccine Management product features and new apps aim to improve and fix the glitches during the Vaccination Registration and Application System in New Jersey and Washington D.C.
  • It used health care standards for quicker data export to electronic medical records. The software also addressed other issues, including user pre-registration before the COVID-19 vaccine appointment and proactive handling of demand spikes.
  • Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) tried to exploit the opportunity by providing a free replacement for Microsoft vaccine cloud software based on their tweet to government officials.
  • Last month, Microsoft faced three consecutive days of problems with the District of Columbia’s online vaccination registration due to a demand spike leading to a public uproar. The vaccine registration resumed on a smoother note from the following week after Microsoft’s admittance of its shortcomings and assurance towards a resolution.
  • New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy criticized significant glitches in the state’s Microsoft-built vaccination scheduling system. Iowa backed out of Microsoft’s contract within a week of its announcement.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.36% at $231.55 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Nokia Announces Partnership With AT&T For 5G Technology
Apple's 'I Am a Mac' Guy Now Wants You To Buy A PC Instead
Beyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 Factors
Tencent, Sony Ramp Up Cloud-Gaming Initiative Investment Via Japanese Venture Ubitus: Bloomberg
Hacker Of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Apple Twitter Accounts To Spend 3 Years In Prison
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg COVID-19 VaccineNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com