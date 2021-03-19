WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy Faces Indian Government's Backlash: Report
India’s federal government urged court restraint from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned WhatsApp’s implementation of a controversial privacy policy, Bloomberg reports. India is the biggest market for WhatsApp by users.
- The government alleged that the app’s proposed policy violates India’s technology laws on various grounds. The lawyer previously appealed to the court challenging the new norms.
- Facebook already faced countrywide challenges over the launch of its payment service. The company has opposed the new guidelines that require it to break the encryption to identify illegal message originators on the platform.
- India’s technology ministry had previously expressed concern over the policy and requested for withdrawal of the changes.
- WhatsApp’s privacy policy failed to specify the nature of user data collection. It also did not guarantee confidentiality from third parties data access.
- WhatsApp and Facebook denied the collection and sharing of sensitive personal data. The government had previously criticized WhatsApp over differential treatment. The next case hearing is scheduled for April 28.
- WhatsApp had been sharing certain information with Facebook since 2016. Last year the company disclosed plans regarding user data sharing, including phone numbers and location with Facebook.
- WhatsApp asked users to share their consent for the new terms in January earlier this year which prompted immediate backlash, including threats of joining rival chat platforms like Signal and Telegram. Signal mobile apps had crossed 100 million monthly active users in February.
- As a result, WhatsApp offered three additional months to users for the review of its new policy.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 4.67% at $291.62 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.