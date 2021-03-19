What's Moving The Market Friday?
Top News
- Friday is quadruple witching day, as many asset derivative contracts expire, including futures and options contracts. Witching days normally induce unusual volatility.
- The Federal Reserve said the temporary extension to its Supplementary Leverage Ratio for bank holding companies will expire on March 31, receiving no extension.
- The Swiss government announced they will delay nearly all further reopening steps, citing rising COVID-19 cases.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures traded down to 3,877, seeing volatility. Down 0.45% for the session.
- UK's FTSE 100 down 1.49% to near 6,678.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 1.41% to near 29,792.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.74%.
Commodities
- Crude oil down 0.87% to near $59.54/barrel.
- Gold up 0.17% to near $1,735/oz.
- Silver down 0.9% to near $26.11/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 0.62% over the last 24 hours to near $58,280.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets