Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During Friday's morning trading, 47 companies set new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Altria Group (NYSE:MO).
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL).
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM)'s stock gained the most, trading up 11.75% to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Altria Group (NYSE:MO) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.90 Friday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.02 on Friday, moving up 0.51%.
- Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.87 Friday. The stock was up 3.1% for the day.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares hit a yearly high of $29.80. The stock traded up 3.75% on the session.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.58.
- Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.75.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to $44.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
- Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.07%.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares hit $6.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $168.73. Shares traded up 3.56%.
- Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a yearly high of $111.05. The stock traded down 1.46% on the session.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.74.
- Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.48. Shares traded up 1.08%.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly high of $27.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.11. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- Rogers (NYSE:ROG) shares hit a yearly high of $198.84. The stock traded down 0.73% on the session.
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares were up 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $116.01 for a change of up 0.48%.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
- Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.55 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.25 Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%.
- Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) shares broke to $8.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.
- Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.3%.
- National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares were up 2.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $258.14.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.90 Friday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.98 on Friday morning, moving up 1.2%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.70.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.03. The stock was up 4.21% for the day.
- Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares were up 2.41% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.98 for a change of up 2.41%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.94.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.54. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.
- Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares hit $14.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares hit $6.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.26%.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.26. Shares traded down 1.14%.
- Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.70.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares were up 11.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.78 for a change of up 11.75%.
- First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares hit $72.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares set a new yearly high of $21.98 this morning. The stock was up 4.67% on the session.
- First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.49 on Friday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.43 on Friday morning, moving up 4.19%.
- Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.85. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares were up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.50 for a change of up 6.51%.
- Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares set a new yearly high of $31.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
