Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 7 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock hit $15.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.

