Thinking About Buying Stock In Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat Or Starbucks?

Here’s the latest analyst news and updates for Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat and Starbucks.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $9 to $16 per share.

A rumored Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) augmented reality headset will contain eye-tracking technology for user input, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst who tracks the tech giant revealed the AR headset will come equipped with a transmitter and a receiver to track eye movements coupled with related physical information.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher after Stephens & Co initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $190 per share.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $108 to $124 per share.