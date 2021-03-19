 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat Or Starbucks?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock In Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat Or Starbucks?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest analyst news and updates for Ford, Apple, Beyond Meat and Starbucks.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $9 to $16 per share.

A rumored Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) augmented reality headset will contain eye-tracking technology for user input, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst who tracks the tech giant revealed the AR headset will come equipped with a transmitter and a receiver to track eye movements coupled with related physical information. Read More

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher after Stephens & Co initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $190 per share.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $108 to $124 per share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

