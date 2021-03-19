Skillz Raises $408M From Secondary Share Sale Priced At $24
Online mobile multiplayer competition platform Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) priced its previously announced secondary offering of 32 million shares at $24 per share.
- The offering included 15 million shares from certain selling stockholders and 17 million shares from Skillz.
- The offer price signifies a 10.3% discount to the Thursday closing price of $26.75.
- The company’s 17 million share sale proceeds worth $408 million would be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Skillz’s revenue for the fourth quarter of FY20 rose 95% to $68 million, 8% above expectations. Its gross margin remained consistent at 95%, while the Gross Marketplace Volume increased 78% to $463 million. Net loss rose 389% to $44 million. Net loss per share doubled to $0.14.
- SKLZ stock has declined 30% in the last thirty days.
- Price action: SKLZ share prices traded lower by 6.92% at $24.90 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
