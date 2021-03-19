 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skillz Raises $408M From Secondary Share Sale Priced At $24
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 6:41am   Comments
Share:

Online mobile multiplayer competition platform Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZpriced its previously announced secondary offering of 32 million shares at $24 per share.

  • The offering included 15 million shares from certain selling stockholders and 17 million shares from Skillz.
  • The offer price signifies a 10.3% discount to the Thursday closing price of $26.75.
  • The company’s 17 million share sale proceeds worth $408 million would be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Skillz’s revenue for the fourth quarter of FY20 rose 95% to $68 million, 8% above expectations. Its gross margin remained consistent at 95%, while the Gross Marketplace Volume increased 78% to $463 million. Net loss rose 389% to $44 million. Net loss per share doubled to $0.14.
  • SKLZ stock has declined 30% in the last thirty days.
  • Price action: SKLZ share prices traded lower by 6.92% at $24.90 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKLZ)

Skillz Seeks To Raise Capital Via Secondary Share Sale
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood's Ark Funds
3 Gaming Stocks To Play Other Than Roblox
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com