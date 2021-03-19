50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares surged 89.3% to close at $115.09 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced it plans to acquire Prodigy Software.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) jumped 73.6% to close at $9.41 after adding 27% on Wednesday.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) gained 64.4% to close at $13.10 after the company announced NFTs for digital identity verification of valuable objects and proof of ownership of digital and tangible assets.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 40.2% to close at $3.35.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) climbed 33% to close at $30.06 after jumping 277% on Wednesday. The Hong Kong-based online art trading platform's rise prompted by increased attention from social media amid frenzy surrounding non-fungible tokens. NFTs are akin to a digital certificate of ownership.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) gained 24.7% to close at $4.19.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) jumped 20.1% to close at $1.85. Luokung recently reported closing of 100% equity interests of eMapGo Technologies.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) gained 19.9% to close at $3.85 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) surged 19.7% to close at $14.01.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) gained 19.2% to close at $10.73.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG)surged 18.9% to close at $35.66.
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) gained 18.7% to close at $68.15 as the company confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Chubb to acquire The Hartford.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) surged 18.5% to close at $161.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings. The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced a $1 billion buyback.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) gained 14.9% to close at $13.48. The company recently released quarterly results.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) jumped 14.7% to close at $4.22.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) surged 14.6% to close at $4.23. The company recently released Q4 results.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) climbed 13.9% to close at $3.86.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) climbed 13.5% to close at $53.07 after it was reported the company will replace QEP Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) rose 12% to close at $26.00 after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings. The company also issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) surged 10% to close at $17.18 after the company reported a group of highly-experienced real estate investors submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $19.50 per share.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 9.7% to close at $1.24. Brickell Biotech’s CEO Robert Brown reported the purchase of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.18 per share in Form 4 Filing.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 6.5% to close at $11.05.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) rose 5.7% to close at $2.99 after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) surged 5% to close at $3.36 after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating higher after the company announced a price target of $12 per share.
Losers
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares dipped 30.9% to close at $17.76 on Thursday after the company announced a second interim analysis from the Phase 1/2 study of MRT5005 in patients with cystic fibrosis, showing that repeat dosing was generally safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events. The company, however, said there was no pattern of increases in the percent of predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second, a measure of lung function. Truist Securities and Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 26.3% to close at $2.91. Shares closed up 63% on Wednesday as traders on social media circulated the name as a play on the non-fungible token (NFT) market. However, when the Benzinga newsdesk reached out to the company for comment, a spokesperson said Liquid "has not made any announcements about entering the NFT market."
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 22.5% to close at $6.51 after jumping 80% on Wednesday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 20.6% to close at $2.62. Stockholders of Broadway Financial and CFBanc approved their merger.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 18.4% to close at $31.53. Land's End recently reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) dipped 18.3% to close at $48.62.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) dropped 17.5% to close at $5.13 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) dropped 17.2% to close at $4.85 after reporting a FY20 loss.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dipped 17.1% to close at $11.45.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) dropped 17.1% to close at $38.12. Nurix Therapeutics recently reported a collaboration for discovery of novel drugs to treat pediatric cancers.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) fell 16.7% to close at $7.26. Jowell Global shares jumped 24% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $7 per share.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) dipped 16.3% to close at $46.70. MediaAlpha recently reported registration for a 7 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) dropped 16% to close at $8.91.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 16% to close at $32.80. Callon Petroleum recently reported retirement of CFO Jim Ulm.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) fell 15.2% to close at $46.74.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) dropped 15.1% to close at $42.50. Jumia Technologies’ 6-K showed sales agency agreement for 17.93 million shares.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 15.1% to close at $4.90. Fluent recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) fell 14.4% to close at $30.76. The company recently reported Q4 results.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) shares dropped 14.4% to close at $11.73 after the company reported Q4 AFFO down from last year and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NASDAQ: KUKE) fell 13.9% to close at $8.00 after jumping around 33% on Wednesday.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) dropped 13.8% to close at $13.01 after reporting a wider Q4 loss. The company also said says it received a request for information from the SEC related to the Hindenburg Report alleging fraudulent business practices.
- Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) fell 13.4% to close at $30.10. Olo shares surged 39% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) fell 10.4% to close at $3.97 after the company posted a wider Q4 loss.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 10.1% to close at $3.8750 after the company priced its 16 million share public offering of common stock at $3.50 per share.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 9% to close at $6.05 after the company reported an $85 million common stock offering.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) fell 8.1% to close at $37.56. Pagerduty reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued downbeat earnings forecast for Q1 and FY21.
