Tesla Looks To Give Customers The Giga Shanghai Experience

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning on allowing some EV owners to visit its Shanghai Gigafactory, CnEVPost, a website focused on new energy vehicles from China, reported Thursday.

What Happened: Grace Tao, Tesla’s vice president of external affairs, reportedly said on Chinese social media in response to a user’s query that such visits were being planned.

On Wednesday, the founder of a boutique app recommendation site sspai.com had said on Weibo that he had visited Tesla’s Shanghai plant and it was “really cool,” as per CnEVPost.

Tesla rival Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is known to host a conclave of vehicle owners and other guests known as Nio Day.

The company also hosts clubs — dubbed Nio House — for its EV users and their friends, as per Nio's website.

Why It Matters: Last year, the Elon Musk-led company doubled its China sales on a year-on-year basis to $6.6 billion.

The company said in its annual report that 21.11% out of its total revenue came from China.

The Shanghai Gigafactory started making Model 3 vehicles in China last year.

Last month, the company said it was recalling 36,126 Model S and X vehicles in the East Asian country due to faulty touchscreens, as per CNBC.

Tesla was issued a strict warning in February from China’s top regulatory body and told to strengthen internal management and adhere to Chinese laws and regulations post-consumer complaints.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 6.9% lower at $653.16 on Thursday and fell 0.4% in the after-hours session.

