Tesla Looks To Give Customers The Giga Shanghai Experience
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2021 2:45am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning on allowing some EV owners to visit its Shanghai Gigafactory, CnEVPost, a website focused on new energy vehicles from China, reported Thursday. 

What Happened: Grace Tao, Tesla’s vice president of external affairs, reportedly said on Chinese social media in response to a user’s query that such visits were being planned.

On Wednesday, the founder of a boutique app recommendation site sspai.com had said on Weibo that he had visited Tesla’s Shanghai plant and it was “really cool,” as per CnEVPost.

Tesla rival Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is known to host a conclave of vehicle owners and other guests known as Nio Day.

The company also hosts clubs — dubbed Nio House — for its EV users and their friends, as per Nio's website.

Why It Matters: Last year, the Elon Musk-led company doubled its China sales on a year-on-year basis to $6.6 billion. 

The company said in its annual report that 21.11% out of its total revenue came from China.

The Shanghai Gigafactory started making Model 3 vehicles in China last year.

Last month, the company said it was recalling 36,126 Model S and X vehicles in the East Asian country due to faulty touchscreens, as per CNBC.

Tesla was issued a strict warning in February from China’s top regulatory body and told to strengthen internal management and adhere to Chinese laws and regulations post-consumer complaints.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 6.9% lower at $653.16 on Thursday and fell 0.4% in the after-hours session.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Events Tech Media

