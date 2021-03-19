 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Rival Rivian To Install Over 3,500 Fast EV Chargers And Another 10,000 Open To Public By 2023

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Contributor  
March 19, 2021 12:29am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Rival Rivian To Install Over 3,500 Fast EV Chargers And Another 10,000 Open To Public By 2023

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday revealed plans to install more than 13,500 chargers by the end of 2023 across the United States and Canada, meant exclusively for its customers as well for the public.

What Happened: The electric vehicle startup said its Rivian Adventure Network, exclusive to owners of its soon to be launched electric vehicles, will add more than 3,500 DC fast chargers at over 600 sites spread across highways, and main roads, often by cafes and shops. In addition, it also plans another 10,000 chargers, called Waypoints, that will be open for public use.

Rivian is laying the groundwork for its customers as it nears the launch of its first electric vehicles R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV this summer. The announcement is also well-timed with President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle push and a call to build more than 500,000 new electric vehicle charging stations by 2030. 

See Also: Rivian To Build EV Charging Network In Offbeat Locations Across US For Adventurous Customers

Why Is It Important: A robust charging infrastructure is essential to help grow the adoption of electric vehicles faster without which buyers will stay away. Seen as a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) competitor, Rivian’s Waypoint chargers will be open to the public. In contrast, Tesla, which has a network of over 20,000 superchargers, offers the service only to the owners of its own brand such as Model 3, Model S, Model X or Model Y.

Rivian has raised about $8 billion since the beginning of 2019 and is valued at $27.6 billion. The EV maker is said to be eyeing the possibility of a September initial public offering at a $50 billion valuation. Besides Amazon, it counts Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) as its investor.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + F)

CurrencyWorks To Accept Bitcoin And Ethereum As Payment On NFT Platform
NFL Signs TV Deals Worth A Massive $110B: Amazon, ESPN/ABC Among The Big Winners
Amazon Starts Deliveries Using Electric Rivian Vans In San Francisco
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why Tax Refunds And Stimulus Payments Are Bad News For Credit Card Stocks
Nokia Announces Partnership With AT&T For 5G Technology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EV Charging EVs RivianNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com