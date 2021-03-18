 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NAACP Urged NFL To Drop Relations With Fox, Claiming Network Sows 'Racial Division'
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
Share:
NAACP Urged NFL To Drop Relations With Fox, Claiming Network Sows 'Racial Division'

The NAACP has called on the National Football League to cease its media relationship with Fox Corp's (NASDAQ: FOX)(NASDAQ: FOXA) Fox Broadcasting Company, accusing the network of being a platform for racism and deliberate misinformation.

What Happened: In a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson praised the league's "indications of support for social justice" but attacked Fox News as a "uniquely destructive force" that seeks to "inflame racial division and propagate an unstable political climate," citing its coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and former President Trump's efforts to cast doubts on the results of the 2020 election.

See Also: NFL Signs TV Deals Worth A Massive $110B: Amazon, ESPN/ABC Among The Big Winners

Why It's Important: "The NFL, a league where nearly 70 percent of the players are Black, should not be complicit in helping to increase the profits of Fox News, a leading voice in condemning those same players for peaceful demonstrations against systemic racism," Johnson said.

Johnson's letter was dated March 9 but was only made public Thursday after being obtained and published by USA Today. However, the letter was made public after the NFL renegotiated its television broadcasts with Fox for the 2023 season.

Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the National Anthem. Photo by Keith Allison / Wikimedia Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOXA + FOX)

NFL Signs TV Deals Worth A Massive $110B: Amazon, ESPN/ABC Among The Big Winners
One Month In, Michigan's Sports Betting Market Is Already A Big Boon For Casinos
FanDuel Parent Considering IPO As Investors Push For Spinoff
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Fox
Understanding Fox's Ex-Dividend Date
Trade Desk Touted Google's Next Big Digital Advertising Rival: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: football Fox NAACP nflNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com