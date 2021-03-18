6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- VTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the initiation of a mechanistic study exploring the effects of TTP399 on ketone body formation during a period of insulin withdrawal in people with type 1 diabetes.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $100 million increase to its buyback.
- MP Materials (NYSE: MP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) shares are trading higher after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
Losers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 sales results were lower year over year.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas