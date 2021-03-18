38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) jumped 68.6% to $102.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced it plans to acquire Prodigy Software..
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 45.5% to $32.88 after jumping 277% on Wednesday. The Hong Kong-based online art trading platform's rise prompted by increased attention from social media amid frenzy surrounding non-fungible tokens. NFTs are akin to a digital certificate of ownership.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 37.4% to $7.45 after jumping 27% on Wednesday.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) climbed 30.5% to $4.19 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) surged 22.2% to $14.03.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) gained 21% to $12.88. Oriental Culture Holding shares jumped 77% on Wednesday given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares jumped 20.7% to $1.40.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 19.9% to $12.45.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) rose 19.5% to $27.75 after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings. The company also issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) gained 18.8% to $162.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings. The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced a $1 billion buyback.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 17.4% to $11.51. Aytu BioScience recently announced "positive" clinical results from the Healight Pilot study in SARS-CoV-2 patients.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) surged 16.8% to $3.74 after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating higher after the company announced a price target of $12 per share.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) gained 16.1% to $9.95 after the company announced the launch of its NFT Exchange with CyberMiles.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 15.2% to $3.0399. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, last week, announced its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) gained 14.7% to $53.65 after it was reported the company will replace QEP Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) surged 14.5% to $5.51.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 13.3% to $1.28. Brickell Biotech’s CEO Robert Brown reported the purchase of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.18 per share in Form 4 Filing.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) gained 13% to $3.81.
- Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) surged 12.6% to $17.59 after the company reported a group of highly-experienced real estate investors submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $19.50 per share.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 11% to $5.84. Bsquare is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 10.9% to $1.7073. Luokung recently reported closing of 100% equity interests of eMapGo Technologies.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) rose 9.9% to $3.11 after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares tumbled 32.6% to $17.32 after the company announced a second interim analysis from the Phase 1/2 study of MRT5005 in patients with cystic fibrosis, showing that repeat dosing was generally safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events. The company, however, said there was no pattern of increases in the percent of predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second, a measure of lung function. Truist Securities and Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 22.2% to $3.07. Shares closed up 63% on Wednesday as traders on social media circulated the name as a play on the non-fungible token (NFT) market. However, when the Benzinga newsdesk reached out to the company for comment, a spokesperson said Liquid "has not made any announcements about entering the NFT market."
- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NASDAQ: KUKE) fell 17.1% to $7.70 after jumping around 33% on Wednesday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 12.7% to $2.8809. Stockholders of Broadway Financial and CFBanc approved their merger.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) fell 12.4% to $5.45 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 11.8% to $7.41 after jumping 80% on Wednesday.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) fell 10.8% to $3.95 after the company posted a wider Q4 loss.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) dropped 10.6% to $44.75. Jumia Technologies’ 6-K showed sales agency agreement for 17.93 million shares.
- Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) fell 10.2% to $31.20. Olo shares surged 39% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) dropped 9.9% to $13.59 after reporting a wider Q4 loss. The company also said says it received a request for information from the SEC related to the Hindenburg Report alleging fraudulent business practices.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) fell 9.1% to $32.69. The company recently reported Q4 results.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) shares dropped 8.5% to $12.54 after the company reported Q4 AFFO down from last year and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) fell 8.1% to $37.54. Pagerduty reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued downbeat earnings forecast for Q1 and FY21.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 7.4% to $3.99 after the company priced its 16 million share public offering of common stock at $3.50 per share.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) fell 6.1% to $8.18. Jowell Global shares jumped 24% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $7 per share.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 5.4% to $6.29 after the company reported an $85 million common stock offering.
