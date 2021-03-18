Is Apple Planning An April Launch Event? Here's What Reports Are Saying

New speculation is pointing toward an April launch event by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Apple Gears For Unusual April Event? As opposed to earlier reports that the iPhone maker is bracing for a March event, multiple sources suggest this time around Apple could settle for an April timeframe.

Apple is likely to launch an updated iPad Pro line with faster processors as early as April, to capitalize on the demand pickup orchestrated by the work-from-home environment, Bloomberg reported.

The launch itinerary was also mentioned by prominent Apple leaker Jon Prosser in a tweet.

The event was always in April. There was literally never a March event. Absolutely incredible how Apple managed to give the “March 23” date to myself, Kang (the highest rated source) and L0vetodream at almost the same time. Huge thanks to the source helping with this — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 18, 2021

The reports are unconfirmed as of yet. The company could also settle for press releases to announce the products, as it has done for some products in the past.

Apple has had hardware keynote events in March six times in the past decade, and the Spring event is likely to be held in April instead of March, according to reports.

Multiple Product Launches Seen: Apple is likely to announce a slew of products, including the iPad Pro 2021, AirTags, new AirPods and possibly a new Apple TV.

Apple is testing the new iPad Pro models with a Thunderbolt port as opposed to the USB-C connectivity in the current models Bloomberg said. This will likely help users connect to additional displays and accessories.

The company could choose to shed some details on the long-rumored AirTags, a tracking device with Bluetooth connectivity.

The latest iteration of Apple's earbuds, AirPods 3 is also likely to make its appearance in the April event. The speculation is based on an earlier report in South Korean news site The Elec, which said a Lite version of the accessory without noise-canceling feature is in the works and will likely be launched in the first half of 2021.

Reports also suggest the company's Apple TV streaming box could get an upgrade at the event.