IZEA Shares Are Trading Lower As It Appoints New Finance Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 10:40am   Comments
  • Influencer marketing technology, data, and services provider IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEAannounced the appointment of Peter J. Biere as CFO and Treasurer, effective April 1, 2021.
  • Biere will succeed interim CFO LeAnn Hitchcock as per the company website.
  • Biere previously served as the CFO of BSQUARE Corp (NASDAQ: BSQR) from 2017 to 2019.
  • Price action: IZEA shares traded lower by 6.81% at $4.24 on the last check Thursday.

