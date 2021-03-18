IZEA Shares Are Trading Lower As It Appoints New Finance Chief
- Influencer marketing technology, data, and services provider IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) announced the appointment of Peter J. Biere as CFO and Treasurer, effective April 1, 2021.
- Biere will succeed interim CFO LeAnn Hitchcock as per the company website.
- Biere previously served as the CFO of BSQUARE Corp (NASDAQ: BSQR) from 2017 to 2019.
- Price action: IZEA shares traded lower by 6.81% at $4.24 on the last check Thursday.
