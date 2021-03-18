 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 239 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR).
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 68.22% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 2.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.85 for a change of up 2.71%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.8%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares broke to $271.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.35 on Thursday, moving up 2.5%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.60 Thursday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.36. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares hit a yearly high of $94.36. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares were up 0.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $235.29.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares were up 2.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $352.99.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $66.90 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) stock hit a yearly high price of $387.08. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.64. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shares set a new yearly high of $50.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.28. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares broke to $347.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.06. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.68%.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) shares broke to $182.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.97. The stock traded up 5.67% on the session.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.24. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.11.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.80. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.
  • Dow (NYSE:DOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares hit $22.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to $47.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $316.89.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares were up 1.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.60.
  • Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.39. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.97 on Thursday, moving up 0.63%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $197.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • State Street (NYSE:STT) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.68 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.44%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.84 on Thursday, moving up 3.06%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares were down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.12.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit $77.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares were down 0.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $185.81.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.61. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares set a new yearly high of $325.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • ORIX (NYSE:IX) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.01%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
  • Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.19. Shares traded up 1.08%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $227.81 for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.05. Shares traded up 5.36%.
  • Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.24%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.24. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.49%.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares hit $65.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.42. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares were up 2.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 for a change of up 2.01%.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.22 Thursday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $217.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.42 on Thursday, moving up 1.43%.
  • CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.6%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a yearly high of $56.28. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.11%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were up 1.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $226.63.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $160.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 15.62%.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares hit a yearly high of $184.19. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.04 Thursday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares broke to $80.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.05%.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares hit a yearly high of $205.00. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares broke to $145.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $119.53. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.00 Thursday. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) shares hit a yearly high of $64.39. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares hit $18.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.16%.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares hit $81.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.93.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.08 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.5%.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.20.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.42. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares were down 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.84.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.90. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $81.41. Shares traded up 2.1%.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $117.61. Shares traded up 1.26%.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares were down 0.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.41.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.61.
  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $161.08 with a daily change of down 0.62%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.63.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares hit $42.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%.
  • Timken (NYSE:TKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $86.88. Shares traded up 0.65%.
  • Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $267.98 with a daily change of up 3.16%.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.40 on Thursday, moving up 6.5%.
  • Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.8%.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.83. The stock traded down 1.18% on the session.
  • Primerica (NYSE:PRI) shares set a new yearly high of $157.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares were up 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.89.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.32 Thursday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.67 Thursday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.73. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.96 on Thursday, moving up 1.71%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.75 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.11%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $143.73 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.65%.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares hit a yearly high of $86.78. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) shares were up 4.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.99.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.13.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares were up 1.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $131.07 for a change of up 1.11%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares were down 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.65 for a change of down 0.58%.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares were up 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.81 for a change of up 1.31%.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $97.82 with a daily change of up 1.93%.
  • WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.53 Thursday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • Avient (NYSE:AVNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.31 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were down 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.84.
  • Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.59. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.77. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.14 Thursday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • F N B (NYSE:FNB) shares hit $13.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.88.
  • Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.27 Thursday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares were down 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.88.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares set a new yearly high of $46.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $57.16. Shares traded up 2.44%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.61.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%.
  • Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) shares hit a yearly high of $96.85. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.83.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.19 Thursday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.21%.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $195.97 for a change of down 0.9%.
  • Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.17%.
  • Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) shares were up 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.58.
  • Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares hit $65.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%.
  • NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.42. Shares traded down 0.42%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.02 on Thursday, moving up 2.14%.
  • Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.29 on Thursday, moving up 0.62%.
  • Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) shares set a new yearly high of $58.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares hit $64.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.3%.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $54.39. Shares traded up 0.44%.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were up 1.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.86.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.24%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.02.
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.05. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.
  • Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%.
  • RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.48 on Thursday, moving down 0.98%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.76. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.27.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.96. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 14.64%.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares hit a yearly high of $11.44. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session.
  • World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.85. Shares traded up 0.14%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares broke to $37.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) shares set a new yearly high of $56.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.44. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares hit a yearly high of $25.69. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares broke to $63.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares broke to $15.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.
  • McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.
  • Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.65 on Thursday, moving up 12.27%.
  • Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.36.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of down 1.74%.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $38.42. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) shares hit $34.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.09%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares were up 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.22.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.43 with a daily change of up 10.13%.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a yearly high of $34.02. The stock traded up 3.54% on the session.
  • Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) shares hit $12.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.06%.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.86 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.32%.
  • OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares were up 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.18 for a change of up 1.34%.
  • Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $43.36 with a daily change of down 0.78%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were down 1.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.13.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.59 with a daily change of down 0.73%.
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.84. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.81 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.32. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.99 on Thursday, moving up 6.21%.
  • Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) shares set a new yearly high of $7.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $100.76. Shares traded up 0.95%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.16 on Thursday, moving up 4.0%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.30 with a daily change of up 3.46%.
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.00.
  • USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) shares were up 4.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.55 for a change of up 4.43%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.74.
  • First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.49. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares hit a yearly high of $24.90. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.45. Shares traded up 0.36%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares set a new yearly high of $12.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.4%.
  • Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares set a new yearly high of $5.28 this morning. The stock was up 21.3% on the session.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $10.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.
  • Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.45 Thursday. The stock was up 3.47% for the day.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.39. Shares traded up 4.58%.
  • Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares were up 3.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87.
  • Star Group (NYSE:SGU) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares were up 19.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.35 for a change of up 19.55%.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares were up 7.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.87.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TKAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 41.6%.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares set a new yearly high of $3.85 this morning. The stock was up 7.14% on the session.
  • Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares were up 5.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.32.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares hit $10.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.01%.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.08.
  • First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) shares hit $12.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 5.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.85.
  • Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.00 Thursday. The stock was up 3.92% for the day.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.62.
  • Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.08. Shares traded down 0.07%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE:ETX) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.57.
  • The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.94%.
  • Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE:IHIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.40 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.58 on Thursday, moving up 4.03%.
  • Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.69 with a daily change of up 0.39%.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares hit $18.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.33%.
  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares set a new yearly high of $7.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session.
  • Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) shares broke to $12.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
  • Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.09%.
  • Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares hit $9.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares set a new yearly high of $12.47 this morning. The stock was up 13.19% on the session.
  • OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Thursday, moving up 3.78%.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.85. Shares traded up 18.35%.
  • J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.16 Thursday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.80. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.44 Thursday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.
  • Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares were up 1.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.10 for a change of up 1.78%.
  • Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares broke to $21.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.68%.
  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.97%.
  • Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares hit $1.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 31.03%.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares set a new yearly high of $6.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.63. The stock traded up 68.22% on the session.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (AMEX:DXF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.88 this morning. The stock was up 61.43% on the session.
  • Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.37. The stock later traded down 10.13% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

