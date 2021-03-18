Nokia Announces Partnership With AT&T For 5G Technology

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has landed another partnership for its 5G technology. This time with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

What Happened: On Thursday, Nokia announced it entered into a five-year partnership with AT&T for use of Nokia’s C-Band Solutions Portfolio. The C-Band portfolio, which includes Nokia’s 5G technology, will be deployed to AT&T customers across parts of the U.S. with the first phase opening up toward the end of 2021.

The deal will help AT&T to increase its network capacity to support 5G coverage, both indoor and outdoor, and will include Nokia’s MIMO antenna solutions, macro remote radio heads and next-generation AirScale baseband equipment, all of which are part of its C-Band portfolio.

Why It Matters: Nokia was the first company to demonstrate a live C-Band network in the U.S., according to the press release, and a number of companies including AT&T have sought to integrate Nokia’s technology to digitally transform their businesses.

By the end of this year, AT&T will deploy the first phase of Nokia’s C-Band, which at auction opened up 280 MHz of spectrum with 100 MHz of spectrum available for 5G deployments. Support for 5G standalone networks, non-standalone networks, cloud-based implementations and Open RAN products are also included.

“AT&T is committed to bringing the power of 5G to businesses and communities across the nation, and our C-Band deployments with Nokia will help add 5G capacity where it’s needed,” said Igal Elbaz, AT&T's senior vice president of wireless and access technology, in the release.

What’s More: This latest deal follows the new partnerships Nokia announced this week with Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) for use of Nokia’s cloud technology.

(Photo: Nokia)