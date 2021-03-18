 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:

 

During Thursday's morning session, 3 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY).

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 89.61% on the session.
  • American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.97 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.8%.
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock hit a yearly low of $30.23. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Related Articles (ARRY + AMWL)

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Array Technologies's Stock Today
Why American Well's Stock is Trading Lower Today
3 Stocks At 52-Week Lows That Could Bounce Big
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com