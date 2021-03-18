Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 3 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts:
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY).
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) shares hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 89.61% on the session.
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.97 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.8%.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock hit a yearly low of $30.23. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
