Marvel Comics Debuts First LGBTQ Captain America

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary Marvel Comics is introducing the first openly gay version of Captain America.

What Happened: The character of Aaron Fischer will be introduced in the "The United States of Captain America," which follows current Captain America Steve Rogers and three of his predecessors — Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker — in a search for Rogers' missing shield. In their search, the four men meet people who have channeled their inspiration from Captain America into helping their respective communities.

Aaron Fischer, who self-identifies as LGBTQ, is described by Marvel as "the Captain America of the Railways — a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused."

Why It's Important: The character was created by writer Joshua Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua. "Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life," Trujillo said in a press statement. "He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bazaldua added, "I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person. I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society."

Issue #1 in "The United States of Captain America" goes on sale June 2, which Marvel said was being done to coincide with June's Pride Month celebrations.

Other issues in the series will focus on different kinds of Captain Americas, and it is not certain if Aaron Fischer will become a recurring character or will be included in future film productions of the franchise.

(Preview artwork of Aaron Fischer. Image courtesy of Marvel.)