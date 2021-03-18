 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marvel Comics Debuts First LGBTQ Captain America
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Marvel Comics Debuts First LGBTQ Captain America

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary Marvel Comics is introducing the first openly gay version of Captain America.

What Happened: The character of Aaron Fischer will be introduced in the "The United States of Captain America," which follows current Captain America Steve Rogers and three of his predecessors — Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker — in a search for Rogers' missing shield. In their search, the four men meet people who have channeled their inspiration from Captain America into helping their respective communities.

Aaron Fischer, who self-identifies as LGBTQ, is described by Marvel as "the Captain America of the Railways — a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused."

Why It's Important: The character was created by writer Joshua Trujillo and artist Jan Bazaldua. "Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life," Trujillo said in a press statement. "He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bazaldua added, "I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person. I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society."

Issue #1 in "The United States of Captain America" goes on sale June 2, which Marvel said was being done to coincide with June's Pride Month celebrations.

Other issues in the series will focus on different kinds of Captain Americas, and it is not certain if Aaron Fischer will become a recurring character or will be included in future film productions of the franchise.

(Preview artwork of Aaron Fischer. Image courtesy of Marvel.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

A Bullish Disney Analyst On What COVID-19 Vaccines Mean For The House Of Mouse
The Market Rallied This Afternoon. Here's Why.
Disney+ To Stream Animated Segment Of 'Star Wars Holiday Special'
Why Disney Stock Spiked Higher Today
Disney CEO On Disneyland's April 30 Reopening: 'No Shortage Of Demand'
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Captain America comic books LGBTQ Marvel ComicsNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com