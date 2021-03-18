 Skip to main content

Oracle Cloud Extends Prosper Digital Therapeutics Tools To Facilitate Economical Patient Care
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 9:07am   Comments
  • Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) announced Prosper Digital Therapeutics’ selection of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Data Science for hosting its machine learning platform.
  • Prosper Digital Therapeutics paired patient medical data with causal machine learning for personalized treatment.
  • ProsperDTX used Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse and OCI Object Storage to consume and store data from multiple sources, including medical records systems and wearables, in real-time for faster predictive modeling. Predictive data science modeling became critical to driving patient-centered solutions amid the pandemic.
  • The arrangement had a 25% cost reduction potential through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s faster data processing and healthcare solution marketing as per Prosper Digital Therapeutics CEO Robert Goldberg.
  • Price action: ORCL shares traded higher by 0.27% at $66.40 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

