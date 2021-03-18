63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares jumped 277.3% to close at $22.60 on Wednesday after dropping around 28% on Tuesday. The company operates an electronic artwork trading platform and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) jumped 79.9% to close at $8.40 after dropping 16% on Tuesday.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) jumped 77% to close at $10.60 after dropping over 35% on Tuesday. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) climbed 62.6% to close at $3.95 after declining around 22% on Tuesday.
- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) gained 51.6% to close at $36.38 as the company priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) gained 38.1% to close at $13.81.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) surged 33.3% to close at $5.64.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NASDAQ: KUKE) gained 32.7% to close at $9.29.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) surged 29% to close at $4.45.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares climbed 27% to close at $13.84.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 26.9% to close at $5.42.
- Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) shares surged 25.5% to close at $14.60 after the company announced a clinical data update from the dose escalation cohorts of the company's ongoing Phase 1 trials for its engineered Adoptive Cell Therapy.
- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) gained 24.7% to close at $44.09. Willis Lease Finance recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) jumped 24.2% to close at $4.31.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares jumped 23.3% to close at $8.57.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 23.2% to close at $15.37. Zedge’s 8-K showed $10 million Class B common stock at-the-market offering.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) surged 23% to close at $5.03.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 22.1% to close at $6.68.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) surged 21.9% to close at $8.95. Xunlei recently swung to a Q4 profit.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares gained 20.8% to close at $6.28.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 19.9% to close at $62.52 after JonesTrading initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $110per share.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) jumped 18.6% to close at $14.08.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 17.9% to close at $8.70 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company has potentially been seen as a play on NFTs.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 17.4% to close at $10.38.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) gained 17.3% to close at $24.40.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 17.1% to close at $4.59.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) jumped 16.8% to close at $7.91 following strong quarterly sales.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares climbed 16.1% to close at $4.32. Tuniu released Q4 results yesterday.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 16% to close at $21.97 as the company received an initial smart glasses deployment order from a major U.S. insurance services company.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) gained 15.8% to close at $2.78.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) jumped 15.8% to close at $5.50.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) rose 15.5% to close at $11.55. Inspired Entertainment recently reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares gained 15.5% to close at $2.39 as the company entered into a license agreement to develop FDA approved veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 15% to close at $1.23. Onconova Therapeutics, last week, reported a FY20 loss of $0.14 per share.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) jumped 13.8% to close at $100.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 13.7% to close at $2.33. Savara shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $7 per share.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) rose 13.3% to close at $11.78 after the company reported-better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 11.5% to close at $8.16.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 10.5% to close at $1.47 after dropping 5% on Tuesday. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) gained 9.7% to close at $15.08 after the company announced a breast cancer clinical trial collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis and Puma Biotechnology to study a new drug regimen.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) rose 8.3% to close at $14.30 after dropping 11% on Tuesday. The company recently reported FDA approval for its Argus 2s Rentinal Prosthesis Systems.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 6.8% to close at $2.05. Nabriva, on Tuesday, highlighted publication of clinical data analysis on benefits of outpatient management of community acquired bacterial pneumonia with oral XENLETA.
Losers
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) shares tumbled 30.5% to close at $3.37 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems shares jumped 151% on Tuesday after the company announced $2 million in expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) tumbled 24.4% to close at $24.19 after the company priced its 6.9 million share common stock at $29 per share.
- South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) dropped 19.1% to close at $22.50 after the company announced a $225 million common stock and equity units offering.
- NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) dropped 16.7% to close at $36.18 after the company announced it has withdrawn its prior guidance due to certain uncertainties.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dipped 16.6% to close at $13.60 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 16% to close at $6.18 after the company priced its 3.3 million share common stock offering at $5.50 per share.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares fell 15.9% to close at $3.28 after the company reported a wider FY20 loss.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) dropped 15.6% to close at $12.90. eToro recently said it will merge with FinTech Acquisition Corp V in a deal valuing the investment network at an implied equity value of $10.4 billion.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) fell 14.9% to close at $7.14.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) dipped 14.1% to close at $9.57 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) dropped 12.1% to close at $31.61 after the company announced the launch of a secondary offering of 31,054,971 shares.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) shares declined 11.2% to close at $55.79 after the company reported registration for a 7 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 11% to close at $2.60. Can-Fite Biofarma recently signed a $42.7 million out-licensing deal with Ewopharma.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) dipped 10.1% to close at $19.55.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) shares fell 9.9% to close at $8.44.
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) fell 8.7% to close at $2.95 as the company said it has completes additional uranium purchases in U.S. The company also announced financing.
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) fell 8.6% to close at $8.07.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 8.4% to close at $5.77 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 7.9% to close at $39.33 after the company reported there are errors in its accounting and will restate some of its previously issued financial statements. Truist Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $65 to $42.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) dropped 7.1% to close at $149.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 5.8% to close at $2.74 after reporting Q4 results.
