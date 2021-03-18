Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are projected to decline to 700,000 for the March 13 week from 712,000 in the prior week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise slightly to 24 in March from 23.1 in February.
- The index of leading economic indicators for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to increase 0.3% in February versus January's 0.5% rise.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
