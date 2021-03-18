Apple's 'I Am a Mac' Guy Now Wants You To Buy A PC Instead

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is borrowing a few leaves out of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) advertising playbook in a recent spate of advertisements aimed at the iPhone maker.

What Happened: The silicon giant has roped in Justin Long of the “I’m a Mac and I’m a PC” era fame to take a few digs at the Tim Cook-led company.

The advertisements, first noticed on the Verge, are filmed in a format reminiscent of the 2000s era commercials produced by Apple to take potshots at personal computers, which predominantly run Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows operating systems.

In one of the advertisements, Long, who introduces himself as “Hello I’m a ….Justin” goes after Apple for the lack of variety in terms of looks. In yet another ad, he points out the lack of multiple monitor support on M1 Mac computers.

The former Apple mascot does not spare Macs in other advertisements either. In one commercial, he showcases the lack of touchscreens on Macs and the fact that in order to gain capability similar to a PC, a customer would have to purchase a laptop, a tablet, a keyboard case, a stylus, and even a dongle.

Apple is in for further pain as a Long featuring ad claims “no one really games on a Mac.”

Why It Matters: Apple highlighted its new M1 chip at its “One More Thing” event in November where it announced a shift away from using chips made by Intel.

Notably, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant had brought back the actor John Hodgman to reenact the role of Long’s counterpart, — the PC Guy — in the 2006-era commercials at the event.

Intel’s new CEO Pat Gelsinger said ahead of taking the helm that the company will “deliver better products to the PC ecosystem than any possible thing that a lifestyle company in Cupertino [makes],” the Verge reported separately.

Jim Cramer said in January that a change of leadership at Intel presents an opportunity to buy shares of rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD).

“I’d much rather buy the stock of a company that’s beating Intel to a pulp,” said Cramer about AMD’s current dominance.

Price Action: Intel shares closed nearly 1.5% higher at $65.78 on Wednesday and gained 0.32% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Apple shares closed 0.65% lower at $124.76 and gained 0.15% in the after-hours trading.

