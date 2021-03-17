 Skip to main content

Why SAVA Stock And UBER Stock Are Moving Wednesday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Cassava Sciences and Uber.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares are trading higher after JonesTrading initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $110 per share.

Cassava is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing a scientific approach for the treatment and detection of Alzheimer's disease.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower after the company reclassified its private-hire drivers in the U.K. as workers. The announcement took place in Tuesday’s after-hours session and shares are down 5% at the time of publication.

Uber develops and operates proprietary technology applications that connect consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

