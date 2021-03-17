 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Disney Stock Spiked Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
Share:
Why Disney Stock Spiked Higher Today

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park are planning to officially reopen to the public on April 30, with limited capacity.

"We’ve seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world. We’ve been operating at Walt Disney World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on CNBC.

The California Department of Public Health first announced March 8 Disneyland and entertainment venues statewide can reopen on April 1. Also included in the reopening announcement are sports and concert venues.

March marks one year since entertainment venues in California were closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Around the time of the news at 11:30 a.m. ET, Disney's stock spiked from the $192.40 area to the $195.80 area. The stock trades around $194.44 at publication time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Disney CEO On Disneyland's April 30 Reopening: 'No Shortage Of Demand'
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
How ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'
Chinese Moviegoers Help 'Avatar' Regain All-Time Box Office Championship
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walt Disney
Exclusive: VC And Business Founder Randall Kaplan Talks Life, Relationships And Innovation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com