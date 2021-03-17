Why Disney Stock Spiked Higher Today

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park are planning to officially reopen to the public on April 30, with limited capacity.

"We’ve seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world. We’ve been operating at Walt Disney World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on CNBC.

The California Department of Public Health first announced March 8 Disneyland and entertainment venues statewide can reopen on April 1. Also included in the reopening announcement are sports and concert venues.

March marks one year since entertainment venues in California were closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Around the time of the news at 11:30 a.m. ET, Disney's stock spiked from the $192.40 area to the $195.80 area. The stock trades around $194.44 at publication time.