 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skillz Seeks To Raise Capital Via Secondary Share Sale
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
Share:

Online mobile multiplayer competition platform Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZproposed to sell 32 million shares in an underwritten public offering.

  • The offering included 15 million shares from certain selling stockholders and 17 million shares from the company.
  • The selling stockholders will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to procure additional shares up to 4.8 million shares.
  • The total offering proceeds amounted to $534.65 million based on Monday's closing price of $31.45.
  • Skillz intends to use the offering proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Jefferies are the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wedbush Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities are the additional book-running managers with Canaccord Genuity and Stifel as co-managers.
  • SKLZ stock has climbed over 151% in the last six months.
  • Skillz spokesperson told Benzinga yesterday that the Short report issued by Restrinct "contains numerous inaccuracies and misleading claims." They added that report's calculation of the company's unit economics "relies on defective math."
  • Price action: SKLZ shares traded lower by 12.4% at $26.88 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKLZ)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood's Ark Funds
3 Gaming Stocks To Play Other Than Roblox
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com