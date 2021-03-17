42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares gained 65.6% to $9.92 after dropping around 28% on Tuesday. The company operates an electronic artwork trading platform and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares jumped 31.5% to $6.84.
- Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) shares jumped 28.9% to $14.99 after the company announced a clinical data update from the dose escalation cohorts of the company's ongoing Phase 1 trials for its engineered Adoptive Cell Therapy.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) gained 23.4% to $3.01 after declining around 22% on Tuesday.
- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) surged 23.4% to $43.63. Willis Lease Finance recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) gained 23.3% to $7.39 after dropping over 35% on Tuesday. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 19.4% to $5.10.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares rose 17.7% to $12.82.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 17.3% to $1.2550. Onconova Therapeutics, last week, reported a FY20 loss of $0.14 per share.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) gained 16.3% to $12.09 after the company reported-better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) surged 15.6% to $5.40 after dropping 16% on Tuesday.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares jumped 15% to $2.3801 as the company entered into a license agreement to develop FDA approved veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 14.4% to $10.11.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 13.8% to $8.33.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares climbed 12.6% to $4.19. Tuniu released Q4 results yesterday.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 12.2% to $2.1550. Nabriva, on Tuesday, highlighted publication of clinical data analysis on benefits of outpatient management of community acquired bacterial pneumonia with oral XENLETA.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 10.5% to $13.80. Zedge’s 8-K showed $10 million Class B common stock at-the-market offering.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) rose 8.6% to $14.33 after dropping 11% on Tuesday. The company recently reported FDA approval for its Argus 2s Rentinal Prosthesis Systems.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) shares gained 8.4% to $5.29 after the company received a $9.2 million follow-on order from Lockheed Martin for F-16 structural assemblies.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 8.3% to $2.22. Savara shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $7 per share.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 8.2% to $1.4389 after dropping 5% on Tuesday. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) rose 7.6% to $1.56 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Spartan Controls.
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) gained 5% to $14.41 after the company announced a breast cancer clinical trial collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis and Puma Biotechnology to study a new drug regimen.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) shares dipped 29.5% to $3.42. SunLink Health Systems shares jumped 151% on Tuesday after the company announced $2 million in expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) shares tumbled 17.6% to $7.72.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares declined 17.4% to $3.22 after the company reported a wider FY20 loss.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) dipped 17% to $26.55 after the company priced its 6.9 million share common stock at $29 per share.
- South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) dropped 16.8% to $23.14 after the company announced a $225 million common stock and equity units offering.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 16.4% to $35.67 after the company reported there are errors in its accounting and will restate some of its previously issued financial statements. Truist Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $65 to $42.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 16.3% to $5.28 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) shares declined 16.1% to $52.71 after the company reported registration for a 7 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) dropped 15.5% to $36.70 after the company announced it has withdrawn its prior guidance due to certain uncertainties.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 14.1% to $6.32 after the company priced its 3.3 million share common stock offering at $5.50 per share.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares dropped 13.8% to $26.45 as the company filed for 32 million share common stock offering.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) fell 13.5% to $7.26.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) dipped 13.1% to $17.26 following Q4 results. Craig-Hallum downgraded SharpSpring from Buy to Hold.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) dropped 11.8% to $31.67 after the company announced the launch of a secondary offering of 31,054,971 shares.
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) fell 10.9% to $2.875 as the company said it has completes additional uranium purchases in U.S. The company also announced financing.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) dropped 9.8% to $145.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) tumbled 8.6% to $248.36 after reporting Q4 results. Oppenheimer, RBC Capital and Wells Fargo lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 6% to $2.74 after reporting Q4 results.
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) fell 6% to $8.32.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas