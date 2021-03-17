25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares rose 50.7% to $3.12 in pre-market trading as the company entered into a license agreement to develop FDA approved veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 27.1% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Onconova Therapeutics, last week, reported a FY20 loss of $0.14 per share.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) rose 16.6% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic partnership with Spartan Controls.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 16% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after the company signed a letter of intent with Chenzhou Dingmei Silver Co., Ltd. to acquire ownership of a molybdenum copper ore in Kazakhstan.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 11.5% to $2.14 in pre-market trading. Nabriva, on Tuesday, highlighted publication of clinical data analysis on benefits of outpatient management of community acquired bacterial pneumonia with oral XENLETA.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) rose 11.5% to $6.38 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Tuesday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 11.3% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Tuesday. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 10.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Savara shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $7 per share.
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) rose 9.2% to $15.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced a breast cancer clinical trial collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis and Puma Biotechnology to study a new drug regimen.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) rose 7.4% to $5.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported it sees Q4 sales of no less than $5 million and FY20 sales of no less than $6.5 million.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) rose 6.7% to $37.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) rose 6% to $10.77 in pre-market trading. GreenVision and Helbiz, last week, reported a $30 million PIPE financing.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 5.7% to $207.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares rose 5.6% to $4.50 in pre-market trading. Sypris Solutions is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 18.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) fell 25.6% to $3.61 in pre-market trading. SunLink Health Systems shares jumped 151% on Tuesday after the company announced $2 million in expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 20.5% to $33.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Tuesday. The plunge followed the hydrogen fuel-cell company reporting errors in accounting, particularly related to several non-cash items.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 15.1% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 10.7% to $3.35 in pre-market trading.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 10.2% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Tuesday. Zomedica recently highlighted its first commercial sale of its Truforma Platform.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 9.8% to $11.91 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Tuesday. The company recently reported FDA approval for its Argus 2s Rentinal Prosthesis Systems.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 8.8% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after dropping 22% on Tuesday. The company recently announced FDA approval to begin a study of its C-Scan device.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) fell 7.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading. RF Industries jumped over 20% on Tuesday as the company received a $6.5 million follow-on order from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 6.5% to $5.90 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 6.2% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) fell 4.8% to $8.41 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas