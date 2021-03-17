66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) shares climbed 151.3% to close at $4.85 on Tuesday as the company reported $2 million expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) jumped 43.4% to close at $15.29. eToro will merge with FinTech Acquisition Corp V in a deal valuing the investment network at an implied equity value of $10.4 billion..
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares gained 43.1% to close at $2.92 after the company announced it has signed a $42.7 million out-licensing deal with Ewopharma. Can-Fite will receive $2.25 million upfront and an additional $40.45 million upon achievement of milestones.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares jumped 37.8% to close at $4.08 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) jumped 29.5% to close at $13.65.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) gained 27.4% to close at $54.11 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Following earnings, Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $50 price target.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) gained 26.3% to close at $6.14. Roth Capital maintained aTyr Pharma with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $20.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) jumped 24.8% to close at $45.18.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) gained 21.9% to close at $12.41. Cyclo Therapeutics recently reported a FY20 net loss of $8.9 million.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) jumped 21.4% to close at $7.82 following Q4 results.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) jumped 20.4% to close at $7.03 as the cmmpany received a $6.5 million follow-on order from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution.
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) gained 19.2% to close at $3.23 after the company announced it established a physical uranium initiative. The company also announced it has $65.8 million in cash and equity holdings.
- Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) surged 18.5% to close at $7.75.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 17.7% to close at $7.18 as the company granted U.S. patent titled 'Multi-user game system with trigger-based generation of projection view.'
- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) surged 17% to close at $29.25.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) rose 16.5% to close at $15.31 after the company reported an increase in Q4 earnings and sales.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) jumped 15.8% to close at $2.05 after the company's CFO disclosed an open market purchase of 13,793 shares at $1.45 per share. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $7.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) gained 15.6% to close at $4.44.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) surged 15.3% to close at $27.15. Yalla Group recently company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) rose 15.1% to close at $52.54 after the company announced 19 new enterprise-level deals for 2021.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) jumped 14.6% to close at $4.5950. Needham maintained PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $19.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) gained 14.4% to close at $24.82. Inhibrx, last week, announced results from the dose escalation of the Phase 1 study evaluating INBRX-105 in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) gained 13.6% to close at $4.26. Sypris Solutions is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 18.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) gained 13.2% to close at $3.17.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 13.1% to close at $14.38.
- Pixelworks, Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 12.5% to close at $3.9050.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) shares gained 11.3% to close at $11.10 after the company reported the acquisition of a 6% ownership interest in Moolec Science Ltd..
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 10.7% to close at $12.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company reported it sees FY21 sales growth of 75-80%.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) rose 10.1% to close at $4.15. NTN Buzztime said its stockholders approved the proposed merger between NTN and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) gained 9.1% to close at $1.68 after surging around 13% on Monday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares gained 8.6% to close at $156.02 after the company announced the first participants are dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the pediatric population.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 6.5% to close at $9.04.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 5.7% to close at $32.01. Rubius Therapeutics reported a proposed offering of $150 million of common stock.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) gained 5.4% to close at $4.71. Anchiano Therapeutics said its shareholders voted to approve a merger with Chemomab and the issuance of Anchiano shares in connection with the pending merger. Shareholders also approved a reverse split of Anchiano's common shares.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) shares fell 35.6% to close at $5.99 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares dipped 32.4% to close at $6.43 on Tuesday after the company reported interim functional, biomarker data, and patient-reported outcome measures from its ongoing IGNITE Phase 1/2 trial of its lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)..
- Sigma Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 29.4% to close at $5.39. Sigma Labs shares jumped 128% on Monday after the company announced a contract with Lockheed Martin for its PrintRite3D product.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) dropped 28.8% to close at $30.00 after the company reported a bought deal offering of 416,600 shares of common stock at $32.50 per share.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) shares fell 28.6% to close at $5.99 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an electronic artwork trading platform and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 27.2% to close at $5.12 after jumping over 49% on Monday.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dropped 26.1% to close at $5.41.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 22.7% to close at $22.68 after the company reported pricing of $200 million underwritten public offering.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 22.2% to close at $2.39. Check-Cap shares jumped 100% on Monday after the company announced FDA approval to begin a study of its C-Scan device.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 21.8% to close at $2.43.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 20.2% to close at $3.00. Exela Technologies said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $314.1 million.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares fell 17.9% to close at $4.83 after the company reported proposed exchangeable senior notes offering.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) dropped 16.7% to close at $2.40.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 16.3% to close at $4.67.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) dropped 16.1% to close at $3.45.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) tumbled 16% to close at $3.09.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) fell 15.8% to close at $32.20 after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) fell 15.7% to close at $7.38. ZK International shares traded higher on Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, xSigma, entered into the NFT market with the launch of its "NFT" platform on Ethereum and Polkadot blockchains.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) dropped 15.6% to close at $7.07. Ocuphire recently announced that its MIRA-2 Phase 3 registration trial for the reversal of Mydriasis Met its primary endpoint.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) dipped 15.6% to close at $7.10.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) fell 15.6% to close at $26.30.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 15% to close at $5.07. Intec Pharma recently announced a merger with Decoy Biosystems.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) declined 14.8% to close at $18.94 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 14.7% to close at $1.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) dropped 14.6% to close at $8.75 following Q4 results.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 14.3% to close at $3.60. Acer Therapeutics shares traded higher on Monday amid reports of investor M&A speculation involving the company and Relief Therapeutics.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) tumbled 13.3% to close at $16.64 after the company reported a 5 million share common stock offering.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) fell 13.3% to close at $5.20.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) fell 12.8% to close at $14.04.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 10.2% to close at $22.77 after the company issued results for full year 2020.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 10.2% to close at $4.58.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) shares declined 9.2% to close at $21.30.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas