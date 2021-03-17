Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and building permits for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.570 million annual pace is projected for housing starts in February, while permits are seen at 1.750 million.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
