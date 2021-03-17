 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 4:11am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on housing starts and building permits for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.570 million annual pace is projected for housing starts in February, while permits are seen at 1.750 million.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

