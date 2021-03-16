 Skip to main content

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2021 5:59pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 & FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares are trading higher after the company announced a breast cancer clinical trial collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis and Puma Biotechnology to study a new drug regimen.
  • Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) shares are trading higher after the company announced a strategic partnership with Spartan Controls.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees Q4 sales of no less than $5 million and FY20 sales of no less than $6.5 million.

Losers

  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.

