The Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) hit an all-time high of $330.24 Tuesday before retreating back to $328.86 at the close.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders came from the likes of tech: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Apple traded higher after Evercore ISI maintained its Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $163 to $175.

Intel traded higher, potentially as chip shortage concerns persist. Traders on Tuesday circulated a research report projecting PC DRAM contract prices are expected to increase in the second quarter.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) were the top two laggards for the DIA.

Boeing shares were lower after Bloomberg reported the company is further testing Dreamliner cockpit windows as the flaws search widens. The issue is limited to a smaller number of 787 Jets.

Elsewhere On The Street