What's Happening With BYND Stock And SSY Stock On Tuesday?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Beyond Meat and SunLink Health Systems.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after JPMorgan maintained an Underweight rating on the stock and lowered its price target on the stock from $94 to $91.

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based "meats," such as burgers, sausage, ground beef and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (Pink: SSY) shares are trading higher after the company announced $2 million in expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.

SunLink provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. The company's Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi, as well as offers information technology services.