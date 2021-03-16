 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With BYND Stock And SSY Stock On Tuesday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 1:38pm   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With BYND Stock And SSY Stock On Tuesday?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Beyond Meat and SunLink Health Systems.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after JPMorgan maintained an Underweight rating on the stock and lowered its price target on the stock from $94 to $91.

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based "meats," such as burgers, sausage, ground beef and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (Pink: SSY) shares are trading higher after the company announced $2 million in expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.

SunLink provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. The company's Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi, as well as offers information technology services.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SSY + BYND)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; Can-Fite BioPharma Shares Jump
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
It's Easy Being Cheesy As Taco Bell Brings Back The Quesalupa
Beyond Meat Expands Product Line At Walmart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LIFERoth CapitalMaintains20.0
SLDBChardan CapitalMaintains20.0
OTRKCanaccord GenuityUpgrades46.0
PHASNeedhamMaintains19.0
INDTBairdInitiates Coverage On67.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com