Dick's Sporting Goods Launches VRST Men's Athleisure Brand

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) has launched VRST, a men's athletic apparel brand.

What Happened: VRST will feature a line of commuter pants, joggers and shorts along with T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and quarter-zips. Prices range from $30 to $120 with sizing options spanning S to XXL.

VRST will have its own e-commerce and digital platforms and will initially be sold online at VRST.com and Dicks.com before becoming available in Dick’s retail stores over the coming weeks.

Why It Matters: VRST is only the second brand sold exclusively by Dick’s, joining the Calia by Carrie Underwood line for women which was launched in 2015.

In starting its own line in the so-called “athleisure” category, Dick’s is directly challenging the likes of Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) in a category that generated 45% of the total men’s apparel market during 2020, according to data from the consumer research firm NPD Group.

“With the continued intersection of casual wear and athletic apparel, we saw a white space opportunity for a men's line," said Nina Barjesteh, Dick’s senior vice president of product development, who added the line offers “comfortable, stylish pieces with premium fabrication that can be worn around town, out with friends or while working or working out at home.”

(Part of the new VRST line. Photo courtesy Dick’s.)